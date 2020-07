Amenities

Beautiful, luxury 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 3600+ sq ft. home in desired Somerset subdivision with a large, spacious floorplan. High ceilings, Backyard oasis with a fire pit perfect for summer/fall gatherings with privacy, Large kitchen island, Beautiful bright sunroom, Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and jacuzzi, Princess suite with its own bathroom, and a Jack & Jill. Perfect for families! Come check it out before it's gone! Pets accepted on a case-by case basis