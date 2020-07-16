All apartments in Gainesville
14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE

14761 Links Pond Circle · (703) 912-9031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14761 Links Pond Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 2 Bath · 2532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
tennis court
Excellent Location!!! 1 Large Room/Hall in a Walkout Basemnet with private rear entrance in highly sought after Somerset. This will not last!! Located in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student. 1full bathroom/kitchenette//separate laundry room. Gas Stove, Fridge, and Microwave available. Rent includes WIFI and Utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric). Amenities include basketball/tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Near Gainesville shopping centers! For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE have any available units?
14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE have?
Some of 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
