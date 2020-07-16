14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry basketball court tennis court clubhouse microwave internet access

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry internet access tennis court

Excellent Location!!! 1 Large Room/Hall in a Walkout Basemnet with private rear entrance in highly sought after Somerset. This will not last!! Located in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student. 1full bathroom/kitchenette//separate laundry room. Gas Stove, Fridge, and Microwave available. Rent includes WIFI and Utilities (Water, Gas, and Electric). Amenities include basketball/tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Near Gainesville shopping centers! For quick response please include your Full name, Email address and Phone number in all your inquiries. NO PETS.