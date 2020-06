Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8

Interior townhouse with large fenced backyard and big deck to enjoy the fall nights, open floor plan unit with hardwood floors on the main level, large kitchen with granite counters, sliding glass door leads to large deck, basement with ample rec room opens to fully fenced backyard and patio, upper level with master suite, double vanity, and walk-in closets. Good credit, no participating with section 8, Tenant responsible for minor interior & exterior maintenance.