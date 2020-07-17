All apartments in Fredericksburg
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1804 SAG HARBOR LN W

1804 Sag Harbor Ln · (866) 677-6937
Location

1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park. These town homes boast a distinctive open layout with a spacious great room, a designer kitchen with a 10 ft center island, and the only community with a included 18x12 deck. his home is perfect for entertaining and when you are not entertaining you will enjoy the close proximity of shops and restaurants including walking distance to Wegmans, relax at the pool and clubhouse, or work out in the fitness facility. From I95 take exit 130B. Merge onto Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Take right onto Fall Hill Road to a right on Biscoe Ln then left onto Islip Lane then right on to Sag harbor ln. The health and well-being of our team, our partners, and, of course, you are paramount. That~s why we~re actively monitoring the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking necessary steps at our sales centers and construction sites to help keep everyone safe.3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, Private 2 car garage, Well appointed Kitchen with large island, spacious deck oof the family room. Lower level recreation room, Lower level full bath and powder room in the kitchen, Generously sized closets for extra storage, Upgraded lighting, Energy efficient features, Stylish lo maintenance exteriors, Take advantage of your onsite clubhouse, pool and 24/7 hour fitness center. Across the street Target and Wegmans. The VRE and I95 less than 5 miles from your door. Close to University of Mary Washington, Mary Washington Hospital and Geico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W have any available units?
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W have?
Some of 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W currently offering any rent specials?
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W pet-friendly?
No, 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W offer parking?
Yes, 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W offers parking.
Does 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W have a pool?
Yes, 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W has a pool.
Does 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W have accessible units?
No, 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 SAG HARBOR LN W has units with dishwashers.
