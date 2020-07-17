1804 SAG HARBOR LN W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park. These town homes boast a distinctive open layout with a spacious great room, a designer kitchen with a 10 ft center island, and the only community with a included 18x12 deck. his home is perfect for entertaining and when you are not entertaining you will enjoy the close proximity of shops and restaurants including walking distance to Wegmans, relax at the pool and clubhouse, or work out in the fitness facility. From I95 take exit 130B. Merge onto Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Take right onto Fall Hill Road to a right on Biscoe Ln then left onto Islip Lane then right on to Sag harbor ln. The health and well-being of our team, our partners, and, of course, you are paramount. That~s why we~re actively monitoring the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking necessary steps at our sales centers and construction sites to help keep everyone safe.3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, Private 2 car garage, Well appointed Kitchen with large island, spacious deck oof the family room. Lower level recreation room, Lower level full bath and powder room in the kitchen, Generously sized closets for extra storage, Upgraded lighting, Energy efficient features, Stylish lo maintenance exteriors, Take advantage of your onsite clubhouse, pool and 24/7 hour fitness center. Across the street Target and Wegmans. The VRE and I95 less than 5 miles from your door. Close to University of Mary Washington, Mary Washington Hospital and Geico.