3326 BUCKEYE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well kept End unit Townhome in Franklin Glen. One car garage. 2-Story foyer. Hardwood floor throughout. Bright and airy living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with refinished cabinets and granite countertops. Eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan leading to a large deck overlooking common area. Spacious master suite with ceiling fan, full bath and walk-in closet. Finished lower level with cozy wood burning fireplace, walk out to fenced yard. Great location, minutes to Fair Lakes, shopping centers, restaurant and much more. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, I-66 & etc. Sorry, No Pets