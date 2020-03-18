All apartments in Franklin Farm
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:51 PM

3326 BUCKEYE LANE

3326 Buckeye Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3326 Buckeye Lane, Franklin Farm, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful well kept End unit Townhome in Franklin Glen. One car garage. 2-Story foyer. Hardwood floor throughout. Bright and airy living room with wood burning fireplace. Kitchen with refinished cabinets and granite countertops. Eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan leading to a large deck overlooking common area. Spacious master suite with ceiling fan, full bath and walk-in closet. Finished lower level with cozy wood burning fireplace, walk out to fenced yard. Great location, minutes to Fair Lakes, shopping centers, restaurant and much more. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway, I-66 & etc. Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE have any available units?
3326 BUCKEYE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE have?
Some of 3326 BUCKEYE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 BUCKEYE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3326 BUCKEYE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 BUCKEYE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3326 BUCKEYE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3326 BUCKEYE LANE offers parking.
Does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 BUCKEYE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE have a pool?
No, 3326 BUCKEYE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3326 BUCKEYE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 BUCKEYE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 BUCKEYE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 BUCKEYE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

