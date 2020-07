3020 MCMASTER COURT

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN HERNDON- NEW EXTERIOR & INTERIOR PAINT, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, NEW HARDWOODS ON MAIN FLOOR, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEWER ROOF, NEWER WINDOWS.GOURMET KITCHEN ~NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, GRANITE ISLAND, NEW 42 INCH CABINETS, NEW SINK & FAUCETSMAIN FLOOR HAS 1/2 BATH WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND FIXTURES, PANTRY & LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER;UPSTAIRS, THREE BEDROOMS (MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET) WITH NEW CEILING FANS, FULL BATH WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND FIXTURES.FULLY FENCED BACK YARD WITHGATE & SHED, TWO RESERVED PARKING SPOTS!HOA INCLUDES: COMMON AREA MAINTENANCE, TRASH, SNOW REMOVAL.HOA AMENITIES: BASKETBALL COURTS, COMMON GROUNDS, TOT LOTS/PLAYGROUNDCONVENIENT TRAFFIC: EXPRESS WAY: 267, 28 & 50, 286