3007 MCMASTER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cheerful and Bright 3 BD 1.5 BA Townhouse awaits you! Desirable location that won't break the bank! Cheerful kitchen with gas cooking, granite counters. Large Eat In area off Kitchen. Wood-burning fireplace in Living Room. All three bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings. Nice size fenced yard with patio opens to common area. Two parking spots 37 & 38. Sought after FCPS triangle: Oak Hill ES, Franklin MS, and Chantilly HS. Conveniently located behind McLearen Square shopping center - quick access to some dining and groceries. Convenient to Rt. 28, Fairfax County Pkwy, Dulles Toll RD, Future Silver Line stops, and Dulles Airport. Available immediately. Strictly no pets. No smoking.