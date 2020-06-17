All apartments in Franconia
7831 SETH HAMPTON
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

7831 SETH HAMPTON

7831 Seth Hampton Drive · (703) 331-3160
Location

7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2532 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets. Deluxe master bath with deep soaking tub, separate shower, his and her sinks, Super gourmet kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, tons of counter space, pantry, separate dining area and family room off the kitchen with cozy gas fireplace. Beautiful hardwood flooring on the second level in the living room/dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook and half bath. Large deck and fully finished walkout basement. In addition, owner has installed a new garage door.Great community amenities, swimming pools,Tennis/Basketball courts, walking paths and well maintained health fitness centers.Superb location minutes from Fort Belvoir, two Metro Stations, Wegmans, , restuarants, Navy Federal Credit Union and theaters. Great location for commuters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 SETH HAMPTON have any available units?
7831 SETH HAMPTON has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7831 SETH HAMPTON have?
Some of 7831 SETH HAMPTON's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7831 SETH HAMPTON currently offering any rent specials?
7831 SETH HAMPTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 SETH HAMPTON pet-friendly?
No, 7831 SETH HAMPTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7831 SETH HAMPTON offer parking?
Yes, 7831 SETH HAMPTON does offer parking.
Does 7831 SETH HAMPTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7831 SETH HAMPTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 SETH HAMPTON have a pool?
Yes, 7831 SETH HAMPTON has a pool.
Does 7831 SETH HAMPTON have accessible units?
No, 7831 SETH HAMPTON does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 SETH HAMPTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 SETH HAMPTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7831 SETH HAMPTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 7831 SETH HAMPTON does not have units with air conditioning.
