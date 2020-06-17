7831 SETH HAMPTON

Amenities

Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets. Deluxe master bath with deep soaking tub, separate shower, his and her sinks, Super gourmet kitchen w/upgraded cabinets, tons of counter space, pantry, separate dining area and family room off the kitchen with cozy gas fireplace. Beautiful hardwood flooring on the second level in the living room/dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook and half bath. Large deck and fully finished walkout basement. In addition, owner has installed a new garage door.Great community amenities, swimming pools,Tennis/Basketball courts, walking paths and well maintained health fitness centers.Superb location minutes from Fort Belvoir, two Metro Stations, Wegmans, , restuarants, Navy Federal Credit Union and theaters. Great location for commuters!