Franconia, VA
6945 Rolling Creek Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6945 Rolling Creek Way

6945 Rolling Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

6945 Rolling Creek Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

AGENTS WELCOME! Bright & beautiful! Brick front TH. 3BR 2 Full 2 Half Baths.
.
Fenced back yard, deck, front patio off kitchen. Large open concept kitchen with granite counter, newer kitchen appliances, and island. Tray ceiling in MB w/ w/i closet, master bath w/ oversized shower and dual sinks, Minutes to metro,shops,Wegmans, Ft Belvoir, Kingstowne. Close to shopping, public transportation and major routes.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH!

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$2,695.00 security deposit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 Rolling Creek Way have any available units?
6945 Rolling Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6945 Rolling Creek Way have?
Some of 6945 Rolling Creek Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 Rolling Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
6945 Rolling Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 Rolling Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 Rolling Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 6945 Rolling Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 6945 Rolling Creek Way offers parking.
Does 6945 Rolling Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 Rolling Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 Rolling Creek Way have a pool?
No, 6945 Rolling Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 6945 Rolling Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 6945 Rolling Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 Rolling Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6945 Rolling Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6945 Rolling Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6945 Rolling Creek Way has units with air conditioning.

