6945 Rolling Creek Way

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME! Bright & beautiful! Brick front TH. 3BR 2 Full 2 Half Baths.
Fenced back yard, deck, front patio off kitchen. Large open concept kitchen with granite counter, newer kitchen appliances, and island. Tray ceiling in MB w/ w/i closet, master bath w/ oversized shower and dual sinks, Minutes to metro,shops,Wegmans, Ft Belvoir, Kingstowne. Close to shopping, public transportation and major routes.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH!
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Garage parking
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$2,695.00 security deposit