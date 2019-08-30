6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE

Amenities

Welcome to your light-filled, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the exciting Kingstowne area of Alexandria. Just around the corner from shopping, dining, groceries and conveniences, the home is highlighted by a kitchen that opens to the living room with fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, crown molding, and your own private patio. Catch a movie at the Regal Kingstowne, enjoy some recreational nightlife at Top Golf, shop til you drop at Springfield Town Center or become one with nature at Huntley Meadows Park. The neighborhood is a commuter's haven, located just a short drive away from the metro, the mixing bowl (I-95, I-395, I-495) and has a neighborhood commuter bus that takes residents to the metro in a matter of minutes. Being part of the Manchester Lakes community gives you access to a great amenities package including assigned parking spot, pools, tennis courts, exercise room and clubhouse. Welcome to your new life of convenience!