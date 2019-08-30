All apartments in Franconia
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE

6929 Mary Caroline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to your light-filled, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the exciting Kingstowne area of Alexandria. Just around the corner from shopping, dining, groceries and conveniences, the home is highlighted by a kitchen that opens to the living room with fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, crown molding, and your own private patio. Catch a movie at the Regal Kingstowne, enjoy some recreational nightlife at Top Golf, shop til you drop at Springfield Town Center or become one with nature at Huntley Meadows Park. The neighborhood is a commuter's haven, located just a short drive away from the metro, the mixing bowl (I-95, I-395, I-495) and has a neighborhood commuter bus that takes residents to the metro in a matter of minutes. Being part of the Manchester Lakes community gives you access to a great amenities package including assigned parking spot, pools, tennis courts, exercise room and clubhouse. Welcome to your new life of convenience!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE have any available units?
6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE have?
Some of 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6929 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
