Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground tennis court

Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck. Built in book cases in the dining area. Master bath has a large soaking tub. Close to shopping, metro, and 95 and 495. Pets on a case by case basis. Access to amenities including, club house play ground and tennis courts.