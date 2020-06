Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Newly remodeled Kingstown end unit. Great open floor plan with all new kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and hi-end stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms all on the 2nd floor with a large vaulted master suite with great master bath. Additional features include beautiful hardwood floors through-out, finished lower level with gas fireplace, and a 1 car attached garage. Close to shopping, walking paths, Springfield-Francoia Metro and VRE station, and Fort Belvoir.