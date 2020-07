Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher clubhouse bbq/grill ice maker

Need enough space to "get away" at home? The perfect address is 6704 Dorothy Giles. Bedroom and full bath plus a spacious living/recreation room on entry level. Upstairs to living-dining room, tons of cabinet and pantry space in your gourmet kitchen with space for a table plus bonus fun,sun, grilling on the deck. Level:3 bedrooms, master bath soaking tub/separate shower. Also,For sale FX10290563