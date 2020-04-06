6605 THOMAS GRANT CT

Amenities

Welcome to 6605 Thomas Grant Court, a terrific brick-front townhome backing to a treed common area in sought-after Island Creek. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the foyer, dining, living, and family rooms and one of the bedrooms upstairs. The eat-in kitchen has large windows and a pass-through into the dining room. The open family room has a vaulted ceiling and several windows that let in lots of natural light and a great view of the backyard. The sizable master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bath with dual sinks. On the lower level you will find a laundry/storage room and a huge rec room with a door out to the backyard. This home's spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including pools, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. It also has easy access to Fort Belvoir, I-95/395/495, Metro, 2 Town Centers and Wegmans! NO PETS ALLOWED.