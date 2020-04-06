All apartments in Franconia
Location

6605 Thomas Grant Court, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6605 Thomas Grant Court, a terrific brick-front townhome backing to a treed common area in sought-after Island Creek. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the foyer, dining, living, and family rooms and one of the bedrooms upstairs. The eat-in kitchen has large windows and a pass-through into the dining room. The open family room has a vaulted ceiling and several windows that let in lots of natural light and a great view of the backyard. The sizable master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bath with dual sinks. On the lower level you will find a laundry/storage room and a huge rec room with a door out to the backyard. This home's spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining guests. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including pools, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. It also has easy access to Fort Belvoir, I-95/395/495, Metro, 2 Town Centers and Wegmans! NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT have any available units?
6605 THOMAS GRANT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT have?
Some of 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT currently offering any rent specials?
6605 THOMAS GRANT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT pet-friendly?
No, 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT offer parking?
Yes, 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT offers parking.
Does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT have a pool?
Yes, 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT has a pool.
Does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT have accessible units?
No, 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 THOMAS GRANT CT does not have units with air conditioning.

