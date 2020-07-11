All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:57 AM

6539 COACHLEIGH WAY

6539 Coachleigh Way · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6539 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans. There are hardwood floors in the entry, living room and dining rooms. The kitchen features tile floors in a diamond pattern, stainless appliances and a classy glass tile backsplash. This home is all neutral with updated light fixtures. The walk-out lower level has a spacious rec room with a fireplace, laundry/storage, a bonus room and sliding glass doors leading to the large deck overlooking trees. The master bedroom has double windows and an upgraded bath with nice tile, glass doors to the shower, updated vanity, toilet and vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY have any available units?
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY have?
Some of 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY offers parking.
Does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY have a pool?
No, 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY have accessible units?
No, 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6539 COACHLEIGH WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity