Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans. There are hardwood floors in the entry, living room and dining rooms. The kitchen features tile floors in a diamond pattern, stainless appliances and a classy glass tile backsplash. This home is all neutral with updated light fixtures. The walk-out lower level has a spacious rec room with a fireplace, laundry/storage, a bonus room and sliding glass doors leading to the large deck overlooking trees. The master bedroom has double windows and an upgraded bath with nice tile, glass doors to the shower, updated vanity, toilet and vanity.