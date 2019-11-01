All apartments in Franconia
6509 PARISH GLEBE LANE

6509 Parish Glebe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Parish Glebe Lane, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful garage TH just blocks from Ft Belvoir Gate & Wegmans, plus minutes to Springfield Metro (Blue Line). Large eat-in kitchen w/center island and stainless appliances including gas stove and built-in microwave*Ceiling fan w/light in all bedrooms and living room*Large Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet, & Large Master Bath w/Double Vanity, Soaking Tub, & Walk-in Shower*Walkout rec room w/gas fireplace. 3rd Full Bath on Lower Level makes it a great space for guest room for overnight guests*Some updating still in progress to include power-washing front steps, driveway, & deck*Grills to stove to be cleaned or replaced*Application fee $40 per adult in certified funds with application. Owner will consider a small pet on case by case basis with pet deposit and $50/month pet rent. Note tenants must get renter's insurance. Owners would prefer minimum 18 month lease. Security deposit $2395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

