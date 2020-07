Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill

Nice and Cozy three level 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms home in the heart of sought after Kingstowne. Includes fully finished English basement with lots of storage space.. Living room with Hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace, Large eat-in kitchen with some updated appliances, Fully fenced backyard with patio. 10 minute walk to Hilltop Shopping Center! Wegmans, LA Fitness, Tropcial Smoothie, Burtons Grill and much more! Will go fast! No smoking. Pets Case by Case!