6484 SHARON KAY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick 3 levels townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths. Main level features, living room dinning room, half bath, and an open kitchen with space for a dinning table. relax in the private deck. Lower level, include recreation room with fire place for the cold winter, half bath, extra room/office, wet bar, laundry, one car garage and a charming garden patio. This home is ready for you to move in by July 1, 2020. Pet case/by case