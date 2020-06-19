All apartments in Franconia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

6484 SHARON KAY COURT

6484 Sharon Kay Court · (703) 569-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick 3 levels townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths. Main level features, living room dinning room, half bath, and an open kitchen with space for a dinning table. relax in the private deck. Lower level, include recreation room with fire place for the cold winter, half bath, extra room/office, wet bar, laundry, one car garage and a charming garden patio. This home is ready for you to move in by July 1, 2020. Pet case/by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT have any available units?
6484 SHARON KAY COURT has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT have?
Some of 6484 SHARON KAY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6484 SHARON KAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6484 SHARON KAY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6484 SHARON KAY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6484 SHARON KAY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6484 SHARON KAY COURT does offer parking.
Does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6484 SHARON KAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT have a pool?
No, 6484 SHARON KAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 6484 SHARON KAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6484 SHARON KAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6484 SHARON KAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6484 SHARON KAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
