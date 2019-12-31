All apartments in Franconia
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

6430 Gildar St

6430 Gildar Street · No Longer Available
Location

6430 Gildar Street, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 01/15/20 Basement for rent in town house at Fairfax county/Franconia rd with 1 Bedroom/living room full gorgeous bath room and Shared laundry includes washer n dryer brand new entrance with big backyard high speed internet.Brand new Refrigerator and brand new Microwave and brand new cooktop available.All utilities included and huge street parking available day/night.

Easy excess to all beltways 95/395/495 10 minutes to Washington DC/ 7minuets to Fort Belvoir/10 minuets to old Town Alexandria n Arlington.10 min to Mgm casino n National Harbor.Safe n sound neighborhood.

Close to 5 minutes drive to Franconia Metro n Van dorn Metro.

Close to Kingstowne n close to 3 shopping plazas and Springfield Town Center(Mall).

Good for couple or 2 persons.1 month security deposit refundable in case of no damage to property along with advance first month rent.

No pets/ No smoking and late night parties Minimum lease is 1 year.

Available on 15th of January 2020

For further information contact no below {contact info removed}.

One year lease minimum and background check required

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/alexandria-va?lid=12680075

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Gildar St have any available units?
6430 Gildar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6430 Gildar St have?
Some of 6430 Gildar St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Gildar St currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Gildar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Gildar St pet-friendly?
No, 6430 Gildar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6430 Gildar St offer parking?
Yes, 6430 Gildar St offers parking.
Does 6430 Gildar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6430 Gildar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Gildar St have a pool?
No, 6430 Gildar St does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Gildar St have accessible units?
No, 6430 Gildar St does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Gildar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6430 Gildar St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6430 Gildar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6430 Gildar St does not have units with air conditioning.

