6430 Gildar St

Available 01/15/20 Basement for rent in town house at Fairfax county/Franconia rd with 1 Bedroom/living room full gorgeous bath room and Shared laundry includes washer n dryer brand new entrance with big backyard high speed internet.Brand new Refrigerator and brand new Microwave and brand new cooktop available.All utilities included and huge street parking available day/night.
Easy excess to all beltways 95/395/495 10 minutes to Washington DC/ 7minuets to Fort Belvoir/10 minuets to old Town Alexandria n Arlington.10 min to Mgm casino n National Harbor.Safe n sound neighborhood.
Close to 5 minutes drive to Franconia Metro n Van dorn Metro.
Close to Kingstowne n close to 3 shopping plazas and Springfield Town Center(Mall).
Good for couple or 2 persons.1 month security deposit refundable in case of no damage to property along with advance first month rent.
No pets/ No smoking and late night parties Minimum lease is 1 year.
Available on 15th of January 2020
For further information contact no below {contact info removed}.
One year lease minimum and background check required
