Franconia, VA
6373 VICTOR GRAY CT
Last updated April 5 2019

6373 VICTOR GRAY CT

6373 Victor Gray Court · No Longer Available
Location

6373 Victor Gray Court, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A Commuter's Dream! Beautiful, brick front home located 8 blocks from the Springfield Franconia Metro. Large open floor plan features hardwood floors and tall ceilings. The Gourmet kitchen impresses with granite counters, double ovens, built in microwave, gas range and a butler's pantry. French Doors open up to a spacious deck that overlooks lovely Cherry Trees, and is great outdoor entertaining. Quality family time can be spent by the stone fireplace in the adjoining family room. Upper level hosts four large bedrooms and 3 full baths, including a spacious Master Suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet and gorgeous, updated bath. Lower level features a large rec room, optional bedroom and full bath, as well as ample storage. All located within walking distance to public transit! Square footage does not include the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT have any available units?
6373 VICTOR GRAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT have?
Some of 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
6373 VICTOR GRAY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT pet-friendly?
No, 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT offer parking?
Yes, 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT offers parking.
Does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT have a pool?
No, 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT does not have a pool.
Does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT have accessible units?
No, 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6373 VICTOR GRAY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
