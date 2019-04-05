6373 VICTOR GRAY CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Commuter's Dream! Beautiful, brick front home located 8 blocks from the Springfield Franconia Metro. Large open floor plan features hardwood floors and tall ceilings. The Gourmet kitchen impresses with granite counters, double ovens, built in microwave, gas range and a butler's pantry. French Doors open up to a spacious deck that overlooks lovely Cherry Trees, and is great outdoor entertaining. Quality family time can be spent by the stone fireplace in the adjoining family room. Upper level hosts four large bedrooms and 3 full baths, including a spacious Master Suite with tray ceilings, walk-in closet and gorgeous, updated bath. Lower level features a large rec room, optional bedroom and full bath, as well as ample storage. All located within walking distance to public transit! Square footage does not include the basement.