All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6260 DUBIN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6260 DUBIN DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

6260 DUBIN DR

6260 Dublin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6260 Dublin Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
See the virtual tour at: https://tours.gemshotsmedia.com/idx/666612 This lovingly cared for home has it all. Perfect location minutes to Fort Belvoir, NGA, Metro, shopping, and major highways. Hardwood floors on most of main level. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with large eat-in area. Separate dining room. 3 good sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master has an enormous closet and luxury bath. The finished basement has a rec room with gas fireplace, the 3rd full bath and walks out to the fenced yard with it's custom patio. Freshly painted too. Rent includes ADT security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6260 DUBIN DR have any available units?
6260 DUBIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6260 DUBIN DR have?
Some of 6260 DUBIN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6260 DUBIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
6260 DUBIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6260 DUBIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 6260 DUBIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6260 DUBIN DR offer parking?
Yes, 6260 DUBIN DR offers parking.
Does 6260 DUBIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6260 DUBIN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6260 DUBIN DR have a pool?
No, 6260 DUBIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 6260 DUBIN DR have accessible units?
No, 6260 DUBIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6260 DUBIN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6260 DUBIN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6260 DUBIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6260 DUBIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America