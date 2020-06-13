6260 DUBIN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

See the virtual tour at: https://tours.gemshotsmedia.com/idx/666612 This lovingly cared for home has it all. Perfect location minutes to Fort Belvoir, NGA, Metro, shopping, and major highways. Hardwood floors on most of main level. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with large eat-in area. Separate dining room. 3 good sized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master has an enormous closet and luxury bath. The finished basement has a rec room with gas fireplace, the 3rd full bath and walks out to the fenced yard with it's custom patio. Freshly painted too. Rent includes ADT security system.