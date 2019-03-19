6251 HARBIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE end Townhome in terrific location not too far from Springfield or Van Dorn Metro stations. Very bright with huge windows! Generous side bay window areas hold the staircases so very little room is taken from center of home. Excellent condition - painted and recarpeted in last year. Hardwood floors on living & dining rooms! 24 foot width home - all rooms are very generous. The is a wonderful home for entertaining. Rear party deck is full with seating. Lower outside below deck is bricked and fenced. End townhome provides extra privacy. Owners bedroom has separate tub and soaking tub. The landlord will provide washer and dryer if desired by tenant. Vacant Now -. Owner will accept 15 month or longer lease but prefers longer. Pets considered on a case by case basis with landlord approval. NO large dogs, no smoking of any kind on property.