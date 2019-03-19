All apartments in Franconia
6251 HARBIN DRIVE

6251 Harbin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Harbin Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE end Townhome in terrific location not too far from Springfield or Van Dorn Metro stations. Very bright with huge windows! Generous side bay window areas hold the staircases so very little room is taken from center of home. Excellent condition - painted and recarpeted in last year. Hardwood floors on living & dining rooms! 24 foot width home - all rooms are very generous. The is a wonderful home for entertaining. Rear party deck is full with seating. Lower outside below deck is bricked and fenced. End townhome provides extra privacy. Owners bedroom has separate tub and soaking tub. The landlord will provide washer and dryer if desired by tenant. Vacant Now -. Owner will accept 15 month or longer lease but prefers longer. Pets considered on a case by case basis with landlord approval. NO large dogs, no smoking of any kind on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE have any available units?
6251 HARBIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE have?
Some of 6251 HARBIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 HARBIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6251 HARBIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 HARBIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6251 HARBIN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6251 HARBIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6251 HARBIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6251 HARBIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6251 HARBIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6251 HARBIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 HARBIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6251 HARBIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
