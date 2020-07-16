All apartments in Franconia
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:38 PM

6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW

6237 Abbottsbury Row · (703) 399-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6237 Abbottsbury Row, Franconia, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1644 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Instead of 3 tiny bedrooms this town house offers 2 LARGE master bedroom sized bedrooms. Additionally, the basement can also be used as a 3rd BEDROOM or STUDIO that features a full bath. New roof, New Windows, New HVAC, New Deck in 2018. Renovated Master Bathroom and Updated Kitchen with Granite top.The beautiful wooded area in the back and a great place to grill on the new deck.1 mile from Springfield/Franconia Metro, Metro bus station -less than a block away. Walking distance to Lane Elementary. * Landlord is a licensed real estate agent/the listing agent.FP as-is condition/ LAWN CARE INCLUDED/ Online Application available $30 @ https://apply.link/2BfxPdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW have any available units?
6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW have?
Some of 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW currently offering any rent specials?
6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW pet-friendly?
No, 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW offer parking?
No, 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW does not offer parking.
Does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW have a pool?
No, 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW does not have a pool.
Does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW have accessible units?
No, 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW does not have accessible units.
Does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW has units with air conditioning.
