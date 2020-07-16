6237 ABBOTTSBURY ROW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Instead of 3 tiny bedrooms this town house offers 2 LARGE master bedroom sized bedrooms. Additionally, the basement can also be used as a 3rd BEDROOM or STUDIO that features a full bath. New roof, New Windows, New HVAC, New Deck in 2018. Renovated Master Bathroom and Updated Kitchen with Granite top.The beautiful wooded area in the back and a great place to grill on the new deck.1 mile from Springfield/Franconia Metro, Metro bus station -less than a block away. Walking distance to Lane Elementary. * Landlord is a licensed real estate agent/the listing agent.FP as-is condition/ LAWN CARE INCLUDED/ Online Application available $30 @ https://apply.link/2BfxPdf