Franconia, VA
6147 CINNAMON CT
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

6147 CINNAMON CT

6147 Cinnamon Court · No Longer Available
Location

6147 Cinnamon Court, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to 6147 Cinnamon Court, a gorgeous 3 bedroom end unit townhome in the beautiful Autumn Chase Hunt community. This lovely brick front home features gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the main living areas. The spacious living/dining room combination is perfect for entertaining. Large windows let in lots of natural sunlight, an elegant chandelier hangs in the dining area and a convenient powder room with pedestal sink is located just off the foyer adjacent to the coat closet. A gorgeous 3-sided fireplace with decorative molding and accent light separates the dining room from the charming family room that opens into the roomy kitchen. On the lower level, a fabulous rec room features large windows, a cozy fireplace with marble surround, a half bath and separate laundry room. This home is perfectly located near the Kingstowne Town Center, which offers shopping and dining. It is super convenient to Fort Belvoir, Metro and all major commuter routes. Residents can also enjoy the community tennis courts and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6147 CINNAMON CT have any available units?
6147 CINNAMON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6147 CINNAMON CT have?
Some of 6147 CINNAMON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6147 CINNAMON CT currently offering any rent specials?
6147 CINNAMON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6147 CINNAMON CT pet-friendly?
No, 6147 CINNAMON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6147 CINNAMON CT offer parking?
Yes, 6147 CINNAMON CT offers parking.
Does 6147 CINNAMON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6147 CINNAMON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6147 CINNAMON CT have a pool?
No, 6147 CINNAMON CT does not have a pool.
Does 6147 CINNAMON CT have accessible units?
No, 6147 CINNAMON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6147 CINNAMON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6147 CINNAMON CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6147 CINNAMON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6147 CINNAMON CT does not have units with air conditioning.
