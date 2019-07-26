6147 CINNAMON CT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Welcome home to 6147 Cinnamon Court, a gorgeous 3 bedroom end unit townhome in the beautiful Autumn Chase Hunt community. This lovely brick front home features gleaming hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the main living areas. The spacious living/dining room combination is perfect for entertaining. Large windows let in lots of natural sunlight, an elegant chandelier hangs in the dining area and a convenient powder room with pedestal sink is located just off the foyer adjacent to the coat closet. A gorgeous 3-sided fireplace with decorative molding and accent light separates the dining room from the charming family room that opens into the roomy kitchen. On the lower level, a fabulous rec room features large windows, a cozy fireplace with marble surround, a half bath and separate laundry room. This home is perfectly located near the Kingstowne Town Center, which offers shopping and dining. It is super convenient to Fort Belvoir, Metro and all major commuter routes. Residents can also enjoy the community tennis courts and playgrounds.