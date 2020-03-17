6022 CURTIER DRIVE

Amenities

Open House Sunday, Feb 8th from 12-2pm. Enjoy this updated contemporary home with an open layout including two bedrooms and one full bath. Walls of large windows lets the sun shine in. Among the many new and updated features include: brand new stainless range, designer carpet, light fixtures, custom blinds and fresh paint. Enter thru a private gated patio for easy main level living. Parking space behind home #104. Conveniently located close to grocery, retail shopping, Springfield Franconia Metro and commuting routes. Scenic subdivision with water features and sidewalks. WHEN VISITING, PLEASE REMOVE SHOES. THE CARPET IS BRAND NEW. THANK YOU!