Franconia, VA
6022 CURTIER DRIVE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

6022 CURTIER DRIVE

6022 Curtier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Open House Sunday, Feb 8th from 12-2pm. Enjoy this updated contemporary home with an open layout including two bedrooms and one full bath. Walls of large windows lets the sun shine in. Among the many new and updated features include: brand new stainless range, designer carpet, light fixtures, custom blinds and fresh paint. Enter thru a private gated patio for easy main level living. Parking space behind home #104. Conveniently located close to grocery, retail shopping, Springfield Franconia Metro and commuting routes. Scenic subdivision with water features and sidewalks. WHEN VISITING, PLEASE REMOVE SHOES. THE CARPET IS BRAND NEW. THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE have any available units?
6022 CURTIER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE have?
Some of 6022 CURTIER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 CURTIER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6022 CURTIER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 CURTIER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6022 CURTIER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6022 CURTIER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6022 CURTIER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6022 CURTIER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6022 CURTIER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 CURTIER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 CURTIER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 CURTIER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

