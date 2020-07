Amenities

Welcome to Van Dorn Village! Close to 395/495 this townhome is perfectly situated for commuting to Old Town, Tysons Corner, DC and everything Northern Virginia has to offer. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, open kitchen with granite counter tops, deck and 1 car garage. Plenty of storage! Apply online at Longandfoster.com. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.