All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
5924 TERRAPIN PLACE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

5924 TERRAPIN PLACE

5924 Terrapin Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5924 Terrapin Place, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 level condo in great commuter location. Open floor plan on main level. Two large Master bedrooms on upper level provide a lot of space. Luxury master bath on upper level with soaking tub and separate shower. Amazing views facing trees on balcony which is covered. Great community amenities. Only 1 pet allowed 30 lbs max. Pet deposit may vary. $60 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have any available units?
5924 TERRAPIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have?
Some of 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5924 TERRAPIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE offer parking?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFranconia Apartments with Balconies
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Franconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VACoral Hills, MDNeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America