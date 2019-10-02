Amazing 2 level condo in great commuter location. Open floor plan on main level. Two large Master bedrooms on upper level provide a lot of space. Luxury master bath on upper level with soaking tub and separate shower. Amazing views facing trees on balcony which is covered. Great community amenities. Only 1 pet allowed 30 lbs max. Pet deposit may vary. $60 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have any available units?
5924 TERRAPIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have?
Some of 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5924 TERRAPIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE offer parking?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5924 TERRAPIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.