5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. FEATURES ELEGANT HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, CHAIR RAILING, STUNNING CURVED OAK STAIRCASE, SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSETS, GLEAMING LARGE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT INCLUDING TREATMENTS. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, GAS COOK TOP AND OVERHANG FOR BAR STOOL SEATING, ALSO EAT-IN TABLE SPACE EXITING TO THE REAR DECK WITH A BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD. 42 INCH OAK KITCHEN CABINETS, PANTRY, WALL OVEN, MICROWAVE, ICE MAKER, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL, REFRIGERATOR, EXHAUST FAN, AND RECESSED LIGHTING. FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH PALATIAL COLUMNS IN BETWEEN . FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, PLUS A ROOM FOR HOME OFFICE OR LIBRARY. UPPER LEVEL HAS MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET. ADJACENT MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB-SEPARATE SHOWERS-DUAL SINKS. UPPER LEVEL HAS FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE BATHS ALL WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. LOWER ENTRANCE LEVEL FEATURES FOYER WITH SPIRAL STAIRCASE TO MAIN LEVEL. ONE BEDROOM , ONE BATHROOM , RECREATION ROOM, UTILITY/LAUNDRY ROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE AREA, AND HALLWAY GARAGE ACCESS, ALL OF THIS AND MORE POSITIONED IN A MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION TO PENTAGON, FORT BELVOIR, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, AND ONLY TWO MILES TO SPRINGFIELD METRO STATION. YOU TRULY MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE THIS LOVELY HOME!!