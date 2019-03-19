8101 CARLYLE PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely renovated rambler in the popular Hollin Hall Village neighborhood. Waynewood school district. Hollin Hall is a wonderful walking neighborhood with friendly neighbors, good restaurants, grocery, drugstores, shops within walking distance. Features include 3 bdrs, 1.5 Baths, family room open to the recently updated kitchen. Newer appliances, gas cooking, freshly painted throughout, hardwood floors, woodburning fireplace with mantel, tankless water heater, HVAC, newer roof .24 acre flat lot, new fence and driveway for 3 cars! Owners took loving care of there home with lots of good memories. Pet accepted case by case. Bus service to Metro.