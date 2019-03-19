2112 WILKINSON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 3/10. Come stay at this exceptionally updated & worry-free home. Approx 2900 Sq Ft of space (1800 above & 1100 below grade) 4 bedrooms; 3 full baths; dining room, large living rm; huge kitchen. 2nd large living area in basement along w/huge utility room including frig & ample storage. Main level hardwood and lower level vinyl waterproof flooring replaced 2018. New triple pane windows. Verizon FIOS ready. Easy home to clean. Dogs are welcome with landlord approval. You will find the side-walk neighborhood a joy to spend long walks & you will meet friendly neighbors as well. Elementary school is in walking distance. Garbage and recycling is included at no charge. Spectacular updated kitchen w/huge island. New appliances in 2016. Roof and decking replaced in 2018. Triple pane windows in 2018. Basement remodeled in 2018. updated master & 2nd bath in 2016. Updated lighting 2016 - 2018. Energy Efficient exterior doors 2018. A/C (2016), gas furnace 2018, electrical panel 2018, exterior paint 2017, storage shed 2017, cable and internet connections throughout 2016, and a lot of landscaping that is easy to maintain but fun to enjoy.