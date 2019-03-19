All apartments in Fort Hunt
2112 WILKINSON PLACE

2112 Wilkinson Place · No Longer Available
Location

2112 Wilkinson Place, Fort Hunt, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 3/10. Come stay at this exceptionally updated & worry-free home. Approx 2900 Sq Ft of space (1800 above & 1100 below grade) 4 bedrooms; 3 full baths; dining room, large living rm; huge kitchen. 2nd large living area in basement along w/huge utility room including frig & ample storage. Main level hardwood and lower level vinyl waterproof flooring replaced 2018. New triple pane windows. Verizon FIOS ready. Easy home to clean. Dogs are welcome with landlord approval. You will find the side-walk neighborhood a joy to spend long walks & you will meet friendly neighbors as well. Elementary school is in walking distance. Garbage and recycling is included at no charge. Spectacular updated kitchen w/huge island. New appliances in 2016. Roof and decking replaced in 2018. Triple pane windows in 2018. Basement remodeled in 2018. updated master & 2nd bath in 2016. Updated lighting 2016 - 2018. Energy Efficient exterior doors 2018. A/C (2016), gas furnace 2018, electrical panel 2018, exterior paint 2017, storage shed 2017, cable and internet connections throughout 2016, and a lot of landscaping that is easy to maintain but fun to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE have any available units?
2112 WILKINSON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE have?
Some of 2112 WILKINSON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 WILKINSON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2112 WILKINSON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 WILKINSON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 WILKINSON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2112 WILKINSON PLACE offers parking.
Does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 WILKINSON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE have a pool?
No, 2112 WILKINSON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2112 WILKINSON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 WILKINSON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 WILKINSON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2112 WILKINSON PLACE has units with air conditioning.
