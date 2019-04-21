All apartments in Fort Hunt
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:33 AM

1607 BALTIMORE ROAD

1607 Baltimore Road · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Baltimore Road, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Big windows, lots of natural light. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances. Gas oven and range. Living room ~ dining room combo with fireplace. 3 bedrooms, one full bath. Fantastic enclosed all glass solarium that looks out on to backyard. The large yard features a privacy fence all around and a patio perfect for grilling and entertaining. This charming Ranch/Rambler won~t last long in sought after Hollin Hall! Looking for a 12-month lease and opportunity to re-lease with escalation. Please see attached documents for leasing instructions and qualifications. Minimum $93K verifiable combined tenant income, good credit and background check for all applicants. $50 application fee per adult tenant (18 years and older) and $2495 EMD-security deposit required with all applications. $2495 EMD-security deposit will be returned if application is denied. Pets on a case by case basis with additional $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD have any available units?
1607 BALTIMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Hunt, VA.
What amenities does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD have?
Some of 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1607 BALTIMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 BALTIMORE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
