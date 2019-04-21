1607 BALTIMORE ROAD

Amenities

Big windows, lots of natural light. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances. Gas oven and range. Living room ~ dining room combo with fireplace. 3 bedrooms, one full bath. Fantastic enclosed all glass solarium that looks out on to backyard. The large yard features a privacy fence all around and a patio perfect for grilling and entertaining. This charming Ranch/Rambler won~t last long in sought after Hollin Hall! Looking for a 12-month lease and opportunity to re-lease with escalation. Please see attached documents for leasing instructions and qualifications. Minimum $93K verifiable combined tenant income, good credit and background check for all applicants. $50 application fee per adult tenant (18 years and older) and $2495 EMD-security deposit required with all applications. $2495 EMD-security deposit will be returned if application is denied. Pets on a case by case basis with additional $500 security deposit.