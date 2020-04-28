All apartments in Fort Hunt
1104 Dalebrook Drive

Location

1104 Dalebrook Drive, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely, immaculately maintained brick home with 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms in highly desired & beautiful Waynewood neighborhood. Beautiful hardwoods and ceramic tile floors, sunroom off of kitchen, attached carport with storage, living room with wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors to custom patio, storage shed and fully fenced level backyard. Laundry room on main level. Walking distance to community recreation center (pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, & baseball fields), top ranked Waynewood Elementary School, Sandburg Middle School & the George Washington Parkway. Less than a 30-minute commute to the Pentagon and DC. *No smoking or cats allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

