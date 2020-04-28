1104 Dalebrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Lovely, immaculately maintained brick home with 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms in highly desired & beautiful Waynewood neighborhood. Beautiful hardwoods and ceramic tile floors, sunroom off of kitchen, attached carport with storage, living room with wood burning fireplace, sliding glass doors to custom patio, storage shed and fully fenced level backyard. Laundry room on main level. Walking distance to community recreation center (pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, playground, & baseball fields), top ranked Waynewood Elementary School, Sandburg Middle School & the George Washington Parkway. Less than a 30-minute commute to the Pentagon and DC. *No smoking or cats allowed!