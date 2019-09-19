1101 Westmoreland RD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Picturesque Home with Porch - Picturesque home nestled in the Old Town area, full of charm and charisma, a must see for those who love to sit on the porch during a sunset or cozy up to a warm fire on a cold winters night. Less than 9 miles from Fort Belvoir, 13 from the Pentagon and Fort Meyer this colonial style home is perfectly situated for an easy commute. The first and second levels are hardwood throughout, the basement is carpeted. The living room, dining room, kitchen as well as the half-bathroom are located on the main level. The kitchen has all the modern stainless-steel appliances, plenty of cupboard space, and plenty of room to entertain with the adjoining dining room. After a delicious meal from the gourmet kitchen, enjoy the view and night time air from the spacious, outdoor deck. The deck makes a perfect space for grilling, dining, and entertaining. The second floor contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own private on suite bathroom, enjoy luxury from the privacy of your own room. The basement includes a guest bedroom and a bathroom. Basement has doors that walk out into the stunning backyard. Beautiful landscaping and old growth trees adorn the property, plenty of privacy and a shed. Local schools include: Waynewood Elementary, Carl Sandburg Middle School, and West Potomac High School. Located in the Wellington community this home offers a wide range of activities for the entire family from terrific bike paths, to shopping, dining, boutiques, and restaurants. Access to public transportation is within walking distance. Metro Rail (Yellow Line) transportation to the Pentagon is accessible via Bus #101 (Fort Hunt Road) of the Fairfax Connector to the Huntington Metro Station. There also is direct Metro Bus service (11Y) to downtown Washington during the work week via the GW Parkway. Small pets are welcome, max 2. Tenant pays all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer, garbage). Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet (max 2). No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted and encouraged.



(RLNE5086278)