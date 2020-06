2616 IRON FORGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

THIS GORGEOUS MOVE IN READY HOME SITS IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD AROUND THE CORNER FROM FRYING PAN FARM PARK AND THE KIDWELL FARM. THIS HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, 3 AND 1/2 BATHS, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, GAME ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH A LARGE FIREPLACE AND A DECK JUST OUTSIDE, THE REAR YARD IS FENCED IN AND THE GARAGE EASILY ACCOMMODATES TWO FULL SIZE CARS. THE FURNITURE IN THE LOWER LEVEL GAME ROOM CAN STAY ALONG WITH ALL WINDOW TREATMENTS. THE LEASE IS AVAILABLE UP TO 36 MONTHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND SECOND FLOOR LANDING AND STAIRCASE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A FIVE BURNER GAS RANGE. UPSTAIRS CARPETS WILL BE REPLACED WITH NEW AND THE LOWER LEVEL CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED. ARRANGE A TOUR TO SEE THIS WONDERFUL HOME!