4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD

4290 Chain Bridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4290 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

Office condo for sale and lease close to City Hall, George Mason University,Price $20 plus TaxSecond floor one suite. 1511 sqf. Third floor two suites: 1511 sqf and 1611 sqf. Could be combined.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have any available units?
4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD offer parking?
No, 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not offer parking.
Does 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have a pool?
No, 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4290 CHAIN BRIDGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.

