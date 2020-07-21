All apartments in Fairfax
4261 BERRITT STREET
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

4261 BERRITT STREET

4261 Berritt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4261 Berritt Street, Fairfax, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home just a few short blocks from George Mason University. Close proximity to shopping and restaurants. Located in quiet community. Cosigners welcome. Details: Freshly painted throughoutRenovated bathroomsRecently renovated kitchen with granite countertopsThree separate living rooms plus kitchen and dining roomBoth main level and basement have full bedroom, bath and living room -- Perfect for roommates Sunroom off the back overlooks fully fenced backyard and deckDetached garage and huge driveway for plenty of parkingOn street parking is also available in front of the home No pets Rent includes all lawn maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 BERRITT STREET have any available units?
4261 BERRITT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 4261 BERRITT STREET have?
Some of 4261 BERRITT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 BERRITT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4261 BERRITT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 BERRITT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4261 BERRITT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 4261 BERRITT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4261 BERRITT STREET offers parking.
Does 4261 BERRITT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4261 BERRITT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 BERRITT STREET have a pool?
No, 4261 BERRITT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4261 BERRITT STREET have accessible units?
No, 4261 BERRITT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 BERRITT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4261 BERRITT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4261 BERRITT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4261 BERRITT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
