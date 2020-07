Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large master suite with bath, walk-in closet most only dream about -- addition in 2018-19 New hall bath fully renovated plus the laundry on bedroom level. Wood floors and ample storage. Light and bright with lots of windows. Spacious drive-way parking. Large backyard, big deck and home conveniently located to GMU and Fairfax City Events, restaurants and more.