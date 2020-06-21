All apartments in Fairfax
3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE

3901 Lyndhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Lyndhurst Drive, Fairfax, VA 22031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Very spacious 2nd floor 1 bed & 1 full bath condo with balcony at Lyndhust! Move-in ready!Remodeled bath, new paint through-out, newer A/C & windows, granite kitchen counter top, dishwasher.Rent includes; Gas heat, Water, Sewer and Trash, Tenant pays Electric.Extra storage & laundry facilities in basement.1 assigned parking + 1 permit and plenty open lots available for visitor.Quiet park like community with outdoor pool+picnic area, close to Fair City Mall restaurants, Pickett shopping center & Trader Joe's. Great for commuters; 4 miles to Vienna metro, Cue bus to metro at entrance to the complex, close to 236, I66 & I495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE have any available units?
3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
