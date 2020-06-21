3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE

Amenities

Very spacious 2nd floor 1 bed & 1 full bath condo with balcony at Lyndhust! Move-in ready!Remodeled bath, new paint through-out, newer A/C & windows, granite kitchen counter top, dishwasher.Rent includes; Gas heat, Water, Sewer and Trash, Tenant pays Electric.Extra storage & laundry facilities in basement.1 assigned parking + 1 permit and plenty open lots available for visitor.Quiet park like community with outdoor pool+picnic area, close to Fair City Mall restaurants, Pickett shopping center & Trader Joe's. Great for commuters; 4 miles to Vienna metro, Cue bus to metro at entrance to the complex, close to 236, I66 & I495.