Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10626 ASHBY PLACE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10626 ASHBY PLACE
10626 Ashby Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10626 Ashby Place, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Furnished o without furnatue 4 bedrooms2.5Bath home for rent short or long term lease. Close to GMU and Fairfax County courthouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10626 ASHBY PLACE have any available units?
10626 ASHBY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 10626 ASHBY PLACE have?
Some of 10626 ASHBY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10626 ASHBY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10626 ASHBY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10626 ASHBY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10626 ASHBY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 10626 ASHBY PLACE offer parking?
No, 10626 ASHBY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10626 ASHBY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10626 ASHBY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10626 ASHBY PLACE have a pool?
No, 10626 ASHBY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10626 ASHBY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10626 ASHBY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10626 ASHBY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10626 ASHBY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10626 ASHBY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10626 ASHBY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
