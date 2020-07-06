All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10502 James Wren Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10502 James Wren Way
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

10502 James Wren Way

10502 James Wren Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10502 James Wren Way, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10502 James Wren Way Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Fairfax City Townhouse 3 Bd 2.5.5 Ba; 2 Car Gar - Beautiful Brick Townhouse w/ 2 Car Garage in Fairfax City close to Courthouse, Govt Center, GMU. Updated throughout* Hardwood Floors main level & 2nd floor* Gourmet kit: New Granite, New Stainless Appliances, Plantation Shutters, Custom Cabinets, Bay Window* Deck, Brick patio, 2 gas fireplaces. Large lower level rec room with tile floor. Shows like Model Home No Smoking,

Lease term: 1 or 2 years.
Property Available on June 1st.

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $ 114,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Listed by Chip Rigby, Associate Broker, Realtor.
For information and showings call Chip at 703-731-7653
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.
Better Homes and Garden Real Estate
450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.

Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia

(RLNE3521660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10502 James Wren Way have any available units?
10502 James Wren Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10502 James Wren Way have?
Some of 10502 James Wren Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10502 James Wren Way currently offering any rent specials?
10502 James Wren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10502 James Wren Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10502 James Wren Way is pet friendly.
Does 10502 James Wren Way offer parking?
Yes, 10502 James Wren Way offers parking.
Does 10502 James Wren Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10502 James Wren Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10502 James Wren Way have a pool?
No, 10502 James Wren Way does not have a pool.
Does 10502 James Wren Way have accessible units?
No, 10502 James Wren Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10502 James Wren Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10502 James Wren Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10502 James Wren Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10502 James Wren Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln
Fairfax, VA 22033
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia