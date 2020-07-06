Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

10502 James Wren Way Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Fairfax City Townhouse 3 Bd 2.5.5 Ba; 2 Car Gar - Beautiful Brick Townhouse w/ 2 Car Garage in Fairfax City close to Courthouse, Govt Center, GMU. Updated throughout* Hardwood Floors main level & 2nd floor* Gourmet kit: New Granite, New Stainless Appliances, Plantation Shutters, Custom Cabinets, Bay Window* Deck, Brick patio, 2 gas fireplaces. Large lower level rec room with tile floor. Shows like Model Home No Smoking,



Lease term: 1 or 2 years.

Property Available on June 1st.



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $ 114,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).



