Amenities
10502 James Wren Way Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Fairfax City Townhouse 3 Bd 2.5.5 Ba; 2 Car Gar - Beautiful Brick Townhouse w/ 2 Car Garage in Fairfax City close to Courthouse, Govt Center, GMU. Updated throughout* Hardwood Floors main level & 2nd floor* Gourmet kit: New Granite, New Stainless Appliances, Plantation Shutters, Custom Cabinets, Bay Window* Deck, Brick patio, 2 gas fireplaces. Large lower level rec room with tile floor. Shows like Model Home No Smoking,
Lease term: 1 or 2 years.
Property Available on June 1st.
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $ 114,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).
Listed by Chip Rigby, Associate Broker, Realtor.
For information and showings call Chip at 703-731-7653
or email with your phone number.
Showings by appointment.
Better Homes and Garden Real Estate
450 N Washington St. Suite M Falls Church VA 22046
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Visit www.peakeinc.com to see more details and all our other listings.
Licensed in the Commonwealth of Virginia
(RLNE3521660)