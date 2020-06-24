10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage yoga

Fantastic townhouse location, Great neighborhood in Highly Sought and Popular Courthouse Square. Experience this Luxurious townhome, with 2 floors of Stunning Skylights. Well-maintained with a 2-car garage, man cave walk out basement with half-bathroom, that leads to a garden for your entertainment -grilling, bar-b-que's. Imagine white lights on trees that reflects on your 2 floor skylight windows. On the main level is a large living room great for watching TV and entertainment, with a step-up Dining area, on sparkly polished hardwood floors, another half-bathroom is provided on this floor. Bright and Airy skylights windows in the Gourmet kitchen, equipped with Stainless Steel appliances. The third floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a Grand Loft - that provides a gas Fireplace, that leads to a deck. A perfect place to unwind, quiet time listening to music, reading, yoga. Opening the deck allows for some nice airy days and evenings and in winter, enjoy the warmth by the fireplace and a penthouse view. That~s not more, Live in Breckinridge Lane, near the heart of Fairfax city. Nearby are the best restaurants of Fairfax, Ornery Brewery, High-Side and Irish Auld Shebeen. (Military families- just a 2 MILE drive to the Army Navy Country Club. (ancc.org), 19 miles to Pentagon. Plus Worry -free, professionally managed, with HOA included in the rental price that provides exterior maintenance, thrash and snow removal. A rare opportunity to live in Breckinridge Lane. Come and see.