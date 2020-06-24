All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM

10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE

10434 Breckinridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10434 Breckinridge Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Fantastic townhouse location, Great neighborhood in Highly Sought and Popular Courthouse Square. Experience this Luxurious townhome, with 2 floors of Stunning Skylights. Well-maintained with a 2-car garage, man cave walk out basement with half-bathroom, that leads to a garden for your entertainment -grilling, bar-b-que's. Imagine white lights on trees that reflects on your 2 floor skylight windows. On the main level is a large living room great for watching TV and entertainment, with a step-up Dining area, on sparkly polished hardwood floors, another half-bathroom is provided on this floor. Bright and Airy skylights windows in the Gourmet kitchen, equipped with Stainless Steel appliances. The third floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a Grand Loft - that provides a gas Fireplace, that leads to a deck. A perfect place to unwind, quiet time listening to music, reading, yoga. Opening the deck allows for some nice airy days and evenings and in winter, enjoy the warmth by the fireplace and a penthouse view. That~s not more, Live in Breckinridge Lane, near the heart of Fairfax city. Nearby are the best restaurants of Fairfax, Ornery Brewery, High-Side and Irish Auld Shebeen. (Military families- just a 2 MILE drive to the Army Navy Country Club. (ancc.org), 19 miles to Pentagon. Plus Worry -free, professionally managed, with HOA included in the rental price that provides exterior maintenance, thrash and snow removal. A rare opportunity to live in Breckinridge Lane. Come and see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have any available units?
10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10434 BRECKINRIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia