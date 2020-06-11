All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 10320 WOOD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
10320 WOOD ROAD
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

10320 WOOD ROAD

10320 Wood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10320 Wood Road, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath featuring a kitchen/dining/living room combo and full size basement with walk out to large fenced backyard. High efficiency gas furnace and gas hot water heater. Carport and driveway parking. 2 washers and 2 dryers. 1 - 5 Year Lease Term negotiable. Great location near rt. 123, 66, 495, 236, 50, 29. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, entertainment and the City of Fairfax. Walk to the CUE Bus stop and ride to Vienna Metro station. Approximately 2835 sq. ft on 3 levels. Owner related to real estate agent. Call with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10320 WOOD ROAD have any available units?
10320 WOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
Is 10320 WOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10320 WOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10320 WOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10320 WOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 10320 WOOD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10320 WOOD ROAD offers parking.
Does 10320 WOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10320 WOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10320 WOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 10320 WOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10320 WOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10320 WOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10320 WOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10320 WOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10320 WOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10320 WOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way
Fairfax, VA 22030
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Apartments with Parking
Fairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia