10320 WOOD ROAD

Well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath featuring a kitchen/dining/living room combo and full size basement with walk out to large fenced backyard. High efficiency gas furnace and gas hot water heater. Carport and driveway parking. 2 washers and 2 dryers. 1 - 5 Year Lease Term negotiable. Great location near rt. 123, 66, 495, 236, 50, 29. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, entertainment and the City of Fairfax. Walk to the CUE Bus stop and ride to Vienna Metro station. Approximately 2835 sq. ft on 3 levels. Owner related to real estate agent. Call with questions.