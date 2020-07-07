All apartments in Fairfax
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:22 PM

10028 MOSBY WOODS DR #232

10028 Mosby Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10028 Mosby Woods Dr, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great and spacious unit in Fairfax city conveniently located close to Vienna Metro and public transportation. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Storage/laundry in building basement. Great amenities. This condo has an access through exterior patio for your convenience. Ready to move-in. Check our virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

