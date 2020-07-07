Great and spacious unit in Fairfax city conveniently located close to Vienna Metro and public transportation. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Storage/laundry in building basement. Great amenities. This condo has an access through exterior patio for your convenience. Ready to move-in. Check our virtual tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10028 MOSBY WOODS DR #232 have any available units?
10028 MOSBY WOODS DR #232 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 10028 MOSBY WOODS DR #232 have?
Some of 10028 MOSBY WOODS DR #232's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 MOSBY WOODS DR #232 currently offering any rent specials?
10028 MOSBY WOODS DR #232 is not currently offering any rent specials.