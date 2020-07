Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated garage townhouse close to major commuter routes and Ft Belvoir. Dark wood floors on main level, open kitchen with large island, stainless appliances and lg pantry, upper level with two en suite bedrooms and lower level with rec room, walk out to fenced patio with fan and garage with storage. No smoking and no pets. Max two incomes to qualify. Good credit required.