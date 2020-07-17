All apartments in Fairfax County
8509 ENGLESIDE STREET

8509 Engleside Street · (703) 879-0505
Location

8509 Engleside Street, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction! The kitchen is been set-up next! 2-level single-family is looking for its new tenant. YES! NEW CONSTRUCTION rental almost finished! Location, Location, Location... Centrally located offering a great place to live and a comfortable commute. Open-concept living. Bright and spacious. 3 miles to Ft. Belvoir, 6 miles to Franconia-Springfield Metro Station or Huntington Metro Station, within 30 minutes to the Pentagon/ DC area. Short drive to Springfield Town Center, Kingstowne shopping center, hospitals, cultural centers, historic George Washington's Mount Vernon 3 miles away, close Huntley Meadows Park, Potomac River and its running, biking/ walking trails. 10 miles to Woodbridge/ Potomac Mills shopping center* About 22 miles to Quantico Marine Corpsapply online: https://apply.link/31naQaH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET have any available units?
8509 ENGLESIDE STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET have?
Some of 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8509 ENGLESIDE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET offer parking?
No, 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET have a pool?
No, 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8509 ENGLESIDE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
