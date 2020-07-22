All apartments in Fairfax County
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

8416 Huerta Court

8416 Huerta Court · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Huerta Court, Fairfax County, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 03/15/20 3 br/ 1.5 ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 208284

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, BUT READY FOR A NEW FAMILY! Light-filled and updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home. Semi-detached condo with ground access. Remodeled, eat-in kitchen with lovely quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. New, stacked washer and dryer in laundry room/ pantry. Low maintenance plank floors downstairs and shag carpeting in upper level. Private patio out back with garage space and additional off-street parking for easy access. Fast access to Ft. Belvoir and Metro. Community pool and playground. Welcome home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208284
Property Id 208284

(RLNE5531150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Huerta Court have any available units?
8416 Huerta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 8416 Huerta Court have?
Some of 8416 Huerta Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 Huerta Court currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Huerta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Huerta Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8416 Huerta Court is pet friendly.
Does 8416 Huerta Court offer parking?
Yes, 8416 Huerta Court offers parking.
Does 8416 Huerta Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8416 Huerta Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Huerta Court have a pool?
Yes, 8416 Huerta Court has a pool.
Does 8416 Huerta Court have accessible units?
No, 8416 Huerta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Huerta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 Huerta Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8416 Huerta Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8416 Huerta Court does not have units with air conditioning.
