8416 Huerta Court

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Available 03/15/20 3 br/ 1.5 ba Home for Rent - Property Id: 208284



CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, BUT READY FOR A NEW FAMILY! Light-filled and updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home. Semi-detached condo with ground access. Remodeled, eat-in kitchen with lovely quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. New, stacked washer and dryer in laundry room/ pantry. Low maintenance plank floors downstairs and shag carpeting in upper level. Private patio out back with garage space and additional off-street parking for easy access. Fast access to Ft. Belvoir and Metro. Community pool and playground. Welcome home!

