Fairfax County, VA
6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE

6628 West Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6628 West Wakefield Drive, Fairfax County, VA 22307

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Sunny 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with porch !! Peaceful location you can't help but be happy in this community/Unit. Windows on all sides, updated kitchen, granite, ceramic tile, stainless, dishwasher, microwave, glowing wood flrs! Bath renovation, ceramic tiles, newer fixtures. All utilities included except electric. Unit also has a very good size storage unit you can see in next building over to the left. Great location- bike/jog GW trail, kayak along river, exercise Rec Center & community pool/tennis! Walk to Belle View Shopping Center. Very close to Old Town. Easy commute- metro or I-495 or GW Parkway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6628 E WAKEFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
