Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

6441 Richmond Hwy

6441 Richmond Highway · No Longer Available
Location

6441 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA 22306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be32aa301e ----
Great Unit on Lower Level with its own Patio! New stainless steel appliances, and carpet. Recently painted through out with new flooring in kitchen. Secure building with keyed entrance and mail boxes inside hallway entrance. Large windows in bedroom & front room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet! Laundry room with two washers & dryers, and private lockable extra storage conveniently located across the hall. Parking, Water and Trash included. Close to Metro, Shopping, and Dining. Schedule a showing now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 Richmond Hwy have any available units?
6441 Richmond Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax County, VA.
What amenities does 6441 Richmond Hwy have?
Some of 6441 Richmond Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 Richmond Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
6441 Richmond Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 Richmond Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 6441 Richmond Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax County.
Does 6441 Richmond Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 6441 Richmond Hwy offers parking.
Does 6441 Richmond Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6441 Richmond Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 Richmond Hwy have a pool?
No, 6441 Richmond Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 6441 Richmond Hwy have accessible units?
No, 6441 Richmond Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 Richmond Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 Richmond Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6441 Richmond Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 6441 Richmond Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
