Home
/
Fairfax County, VA
/
6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
6429 Richmond Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6429 Richmond Highway, Fairfax County, VA 22306
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new paint and carpet!! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood/tiles throughout!! Great price for a great updated unit with patio and easy access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax County, VA
.
What amenities does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax County
.
Does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6429 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
