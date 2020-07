Amenities

Home has new carpet and freshly painted this month. Great location and easy access to shopping and major road ways. Fort Belvoir and Wegman's only minutes away. This unit is in excellent condition, large master bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded appliances. Neighborhood is well maintained year round. Please use NVAR application, no co-signers and all occupants over 18 years old must submit application. Owner is an active licensed real estate broker.